NYC Dept. of Education employee charged with murder, NYPD reports
THE BRONX - New York City Department of Education employee Naya Brown has been charged with murder, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Brown, 26, was off-duty when she was arrested at 7:55 a.m. earlier today, March 3.
Another individual, Pernell Warren, was arrested in connection to the same crime last month, Feb. 1. Warren was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
The backstory:
Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the intersection of West 242nd Street and Broadway on Jan. 25.
Officers encountered a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the knee and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Emergency services took both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital. The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.