NYC Dept. of Education employee charged with murder, NYPD reports

By
Published  March 3, 2026 5:31pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
NYPD police tape crime scene New York. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

THE BRONX - New York City Department of Education employee Naya Brown has been charged with murder, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Brown, 26, was off-duty when she was arrested at 7:55 a.m. earlier today, March 3.

Another individual, Pernell Warren, was arrested in connection to the same crime last month, Feb. 1. Warren was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The backstory:

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the intersection of West 242nd Street and Broadway on Jan. 25.

Officers encountered a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the knee and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency services took both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital. The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety