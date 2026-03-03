NYC Dept. of Education employee charged with murder, NYPD reports

article

The Brief New York City Department of Education employee Naya Brown has been charged with murder, according to the NYPD. Brown, 26, was off-duty when she was arrested at 7:55 a.m. earlier today, March 3. Another individual, Pernell Warren, was arrested in connection to the same crime last month, Feb. 1.



New York City Department of Education employee Naya Brown has been charged with murder, according to the NYPD.

NYC employee charged with murder

What we know:

Brown, 26, was off-duty when she was arrested at 7:55 a.m. earlier today, March 3.

Another individual, Pernell Warren, was arrested in connection to the same crime last month, Feb. 1. Warren was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The backstory:

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the intersection of West 242nd Street and Broadway on Jan. 25.

Officers encountered a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the knee and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency services took both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital. The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.