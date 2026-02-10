41-year-old fatally shot on Bronx subway station platform

article

The Brief A 41-year-old man was fatally shot on the platform of 170th Street station in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that the shooting may have been caused by an altercation. The identities of the man and whoever may have shot him are currently unknown.



Man in critical condition, shot in Bronx

What we know:

The 41-year-old was shot at 2:56 p.m. on the B/D line platform of 170th Street Station, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports.

The man was shot once in the groin and once in the right thigh.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he later died.

Schmidt reports that the shooting may have been caused by an altercation.

This is a breaking news story.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and whoever may have shot him are currently unknown.