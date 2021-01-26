NYPD cop shot in the Bronx

article

A New York City police officer was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened at White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section after 10 p.m.

Videos shared on Citizen.com show dozens of police and other emergency vehicles with lights flashing in and around the intersection and uniformed officers walking around the area.

The officer was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. The cop's condition was not known but the AP reported that the officer was conscious and alert at the hospital and appeared to be shot in the back.

The NYPD didn't have any information about any suspects in the shooting.

With The Associated Press

