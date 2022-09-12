NYPD cop charged after reportedly groping woman at Yankee Stadium's Hard Rock Cafe

article

An off-duty New York Police Department officer has been charged after reportedly groping a woman on Sunday.

The NYPD confirms that the off-duty officer was arrested and charged with forcible touching and sex abuse.

The officer has been identified as 38-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago.

Alcantara-Santiago allegedly touched a 52-year-old woman’s breast inside Yankee Stadium’s Hard Rock Cafe after a game, New York Daily News reported.

He allegedly was at the Sunday game and then went into the Hard Rock Cafe inside the stadium to celebrate the Yankees win.

The paper claimed that he touched a 52-year-old woman's breast around 11 p.m.