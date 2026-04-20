Ex-NYPD sergeant Erik Duran released on $300K bond pending appeal

The Brief Former NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran posted $300,000 bail Monday and has been released from prison pending appeal after an appellate court granted him bail. Duran is serving a three- to nine-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2023 death of Eric Duprey, who crashed while fleeing on a scooter after Duran threw a picnic cooler at him, according to prosecutors. Duran has maintained he acted to protect fellow officers, and his attorney said the defense will continue fighting to overturn the conviction during the appeals process.



Former NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran, convicted in the 2023 "cooler death" case, was released from prison Monday after posting $300,000 bail while he appeals his manslaughter conviction, his attorney, Arthur Aidala said.

The former officer had been held at Elmira Correctional Facility in upstate New York and could be released as soon as Monday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

Duran, who is serving a three- to nine-year sentence for manslaughter, secured the bond in a Bronx courthouse after an appellate court ruled Friday that he could be freed pending appeal.

The backstory:

Duran was convicted in the death of Eric Duprey, who was killed in 2023 after prosecutors said the officer threw a picnic cooler at him as he fled on a motorized scooter, causing him to crash.

At trial, Duran argued he acted to protect fellow officers from the approaching scooter.

His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said the appeals process is ongoing as the defense seeks to overturn the conviction.

Dig deeper:

On Friday, Judge Saliann Scarpulla, of the mid-level Appellate Division, ordered Erik Duran freed on $300,000 cash or bond and said he must surrender his passport to his lawyers, who will keep it until his appeal is over.

"This is a major win for Erik and his family and for law enforcement officers around the country," said Vincent Vallelong, the president of Duran’s union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

The case has drawn international attention, with thousands of law enforcement officers urging the judge to show leniency. More than 11,000 officers from around the world signed a petition asking that Duran not be sentenced to prison.

What happened in the ‘cooler’ case?

Prosecutors said the incident occurred in Aug. 2023, when Dupree fled from a Bronx drug bust on a scooter. Duran, who was working undercover at the time, threw a cooler filled with ice and drinks at Dupree, striking him in the head.

Surveillance video showed Dupree losing control of the scooter, crashing into a parked car and falling to the ground. He later died from head injuries, according to prosecutors.

Duran was convicted in February following a four-week trial. During testimony, he said he had only seconds to act and was trying to prevent others nearby from being struck by the scooter.