NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to resign

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill was expected to announce his resignation as soon as Monday, multiple sources confirmed to FOX 5 News.

The head of the nation's largest police department would confirm the rumors during an afternoon news confernce.

O'Neill, 61, had been on the job for more than three years.

The NY Daily News reported that O'Neill planned to retire and move into the private sector.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea would replace O'Neill.

The Democrat thanked O'Neill for his service and called Shea a "proven change agent."

O'Neill rose through the ranks and was named the 43rd commissioner by Mayor Bill de Blasio when former commissioner Bill Bratton stepped down.

The Brooklyn native led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department's relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.



He has presided over continuing drops in crime and the department's response to a number of high-profile incidents, including a truck attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bicycle path in 2017.

In August, O'Neill brought closure to one of the NYPD's lowest moments, firing a police officer for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. The city's largest police union by calling for O'Neill's immediate resignation.



Asked in recent weeks about rumors of his retirement, he said he had the "best job in the world."

O'Neill began his career in law enforcement in 1983 as a Transit police officer.

With the Associated Press