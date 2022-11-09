NYPD cold case: Infants found dead behind Bronx building

The NYPD is hoping to bring some attention to a two-year-old case that has gone cold. In November 2020, a super found two dead infant boys near the garbage in the back of a building in the Bronx. The gruesome case has gone unsolved.

One baby was found wrapped in a garbage bag behind 1460 College Avenue in the Claremont section of the borough. The other was found inside a wee-wee pad for a dog. Police said one boy had blunt-force trauma to his head; the other had trauma to his stomach, Detective Brianna Constantino told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

In other words, someone had beaten them.

Detectives named the twin boys Zeke and Zane and held a funeral for them.

Police do not believe anyone in the building is connected to the children or their mother. Detectives suspect that someone walked through the alley, climbed over the fence, and dumped the babies behind the building.

Two years to the day that the boys were found, members of the clergy, police detectives, and neighbors held a candlelight vigil for Zeke and Zane.

Police said they have gotten very few tips from the community. The city has put up a $10,000 reward for a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed and dumped the babies.