NYPD busts car meet-up in the Bronx

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The Brief Police arrested four men and issued seven summonses after responding to a car meet-up, where most participants fled but some remained at the scene, according to the NYPD. Three suspects were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, while a fourth faces multiple charges including possession of a forged instrument and illegal ammunition device. The incident comes as the NYPD continues cracking down on illegal street takeovers, with the New York Post reporting a separate Bronx meet-up that also led to multiple arrests and summonses.



Police are continuing to crack down on illegal car meet-ups across New York City, leading to multiple arrests and summonses in the latest incident, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, officers responded to reports that people were drag-racing at the intersection of Pinkney and Hollers avenues in Eastchester around 2:30 a.m.



Officials said most of the people involved left the area when police arrived, but some remained at the scene.

Officers arrested four men in connection to the incident and issued summonses to seven others.

Three of those arrested were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

A fourth suspect faces charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of a certain ammunition feeding device and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Among those issued summonses, two were cited for illegal window tints and five for disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Car meets

Local perspective:

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown on illegal car meet-ups across the city.

Similar street takeovers have drawn large crowds in recent months, including a gathering in Middle Village, Queens, where drivers allegedly performed stunts around a ring of fire, and another in Malba, Queens, where a car was set ablaze and a couple was assaulted. Police have made arrests in connection to both incidents, according to the report.