NYPD found 2 people injured by shooting in Brooklyn

By
Published  November 26, 2025 8:41pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

BROOKLYN - Two people were shot at Fulton and Jay Street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Multiple shootings in Brooklyn

What we know:

A call was made to 911 regarding gun shots being fired at 7:21 p.m. earlier tonight, Nov. 26.

Police officers that responded to the call found two individuals shot at Fulton and Jay Street.

One of the two was an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the left leg and elbow; the other was a woman of a currently unknown age, who was shot in the right leg.

Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two individuals who were shot, and the identity of whoever may have shot them, are currently known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

