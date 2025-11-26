NYPD found 2 people injured by shooting in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - Two people were shot at Fulton and Jay Street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Multiple shootings in Brooklyn
What we know:
A call was made to 911 regarding gun shots being fired at 7:21 p.m. earlier tonight, Nov. 26.
Police officers that responded to the call found two individuals shot at Fulton and Jay Street.
One of the two was an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the left leg and elbow; the other was a woman of a currently unknown age, who was shot in the right leg.
Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made yet.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two individuals who were shot, and the identity of whoever may have shot them, are currently known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.