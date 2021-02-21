NYPD: Bronx graffiti suspect shot after firing on officers

article

A man spotted by NYPD officers spraying graffiti in the Bronx was shot several times after firing at the officers early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, at about 12:30 a.m., three officers spotted two men spraying graffiti on Elton Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

When the officers got out of their vehicle and approached the suspects on foot, they ran away, and the officers gave chase.

Police caught up to one of the suspects, who then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least three shots at the officers, the NYPD said. All three officers returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, and a handgun that was damaged during the gunfight was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

All three officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but none were injured.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in the incident.

The suspect, nor the officers have been identified yet.