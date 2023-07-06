NYPD bomb squad responds to garbage can fire, suspicious package in Midtown

The FDNY and the NYPD bomb squad is responding to a garbage can fire in Midtown near the New York City Public Library.

The view from SkyFOX shows officials responding to the scene near 41st Street and Fifth Avenue.

The library was evacuated and there were reports of a suspicious package that was discovered, but it is still unclear if a package was found.

Several blocks in the area have been closed off.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the scene is still under investigation.

