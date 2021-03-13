NYPD believes woman shot and killed on Queens street was not target

article

The NYPD says it believes a 37-year-old Queens woman fatally shot in the head on a city street was accidentally caught in a crossfire.

Gudelia Vallinas was shot near the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in Astoria after 8 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, according to authorities.

Witnesses and surveillance video indicate that some men were chasing one another and firing shots in the area at that time, sources told the New York Post and the Daily News.

There were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

With the Associated Press.