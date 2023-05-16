NYPD asking for public's help finding two boys last seen in Harlem

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding two missing boys.

Investigators believe Jarred Warren, 13, and Alfa Barrie, 11, despite being reported missing at different times, could be together because they are friends.

Both were last seen walking together near 145th Street and Lennox Avenue at around 6 p.m. last Friday.

Warren is described as standing roughly 6'0" tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, and blue/black Jordan sneakers.

Barrie is described as standing 5'2'' tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a 'Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School' logo, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.