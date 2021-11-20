NYPD arrests man who stabbed dad, threw body in trash

article

A Brooklyn man accused of stabbing his father 46 times and leaving his body in a pile of garbage has been taken into custody by New York police after the man was pulled over in Louisiana.

A passerby found the badly decomposed body of Christopher Adams on Oct. 26 in a heap of trash awaiting pickup in Brooklyn.

New York police took custody of Joseph Adams, 26, soon after being informed by Louisiana authorities that he was apprehended during a traffic stop near New Orleans.

Police say that after repeatedly stabbing his father, Adams wrapped the body in a blanket and stuffed it into a trash bag.

New York police are holding the younger Adams on charges of murder, concealing a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.