NYPD arrests man for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old in Queens

The NYPD arrested a man wanted for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Jonathan Martinez was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents on Sept. 1st when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street turned onto 100th Street and struck the child.

The NYPD says the truck then took off from the scene.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with severe head and torso injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Xavier Carchipull on Wednesday. The Queens man faces a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident and several other charges.

