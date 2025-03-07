NYPD arrests ex-boyfriend after woman’s body discovered in duffel bag near Yonkers

A Bronx man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara, whose body was found in a duffle bag near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday.

What we know:

Junior Perez Diaz, 46, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and first-degree kidnapping.

Alcantara had been reported missing on March 5, after being last seen on March 2 at her home on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. On March 6, police investigating her disappearance discovered her body inside a duffel bag near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

Authorities have not released details about how Alcantara died.

Timeline:

March 2, 2025: Pamela Alcantara was last seen at her home on Morris Avenue in the Bronx around 2 a.m.

March 5, 2025: The NYPD issued a missing person alert, seeking public assistance in locating her.

March 6, 2025: At approximately 9:51 a.m., officers investigating her disappearance found her body in a duffel bag near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. EMS responded and pronounced her deceased.

March 7, 2025: Junior Perez Diaz was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and kidnapping.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Alcantara’s death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to establish the exact cause. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.