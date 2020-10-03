NYPD arrest suspect after mother of 3 killed by stray bullet

article

The NYPD has announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a 43-year-old mother of three in Queens.

According to authorities, Issam Elabbar, 31, was arrested Friday night and charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny in connection to the death of 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga on September 30.

Arriaga was killed by a stray bullet after she was awoken by a commotion outside and peered out a bedroom window of her apartment in Jackson Heights. Her body was found by her 14-year-old son, who then called 911.

Police had said they were looking to speak to two persons of interest seen trying to steal a locked bicycle in front of Arriaga’s building. A shot was fired during the attempted robbery.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

