NYPD announces death of School Safety Agent due to COVID-19

Published 
NYPD
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: NYPD

NEW YORK - New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has announced the death of School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland, who passed away on May 22 due to complications from COVID-19.

Kirkland served as part of the 84th Precinct’s School Safety Unit in Brooklyn and had been a member of the NYPD for over 30 years.

“Our prayers & deepest thanks remain with Doris & her loved ones, today & every day forward,” Shea said on Twitter.

Kirkland is the 43rd member of the NYPD who has died due to COVID-19 during the global pandemic. 

