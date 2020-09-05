NYPD: 8 arrested after mob vandalizes Manhattan businesses

At least eight people have been arrested following a protest in Lower Manhattan that left several businesses damaged on Friday night. The damage was estimated to be around $100,000.

According to the NYPD, eight businesses had their windows smashed or had graffiti with slogans like “Kill cops” and “FTP” sprayed on them. Among them was a Stackbucks store that remained boarded up on Saturday.

Several ATMs were also smashed.

A restaurant manager told FOX 5 News that their outside tables were filled with patrons when they heard a rumbling. It was a large crowd coming down the streets. The started shooting fireworks off, making people concerned there were gunshots.

The people arrested were all charged with rioting and possession of graffiti instruments. One person was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a taser.

None of the people charged were held. They were due back in court at a later date.

The latest round of protests has taken place over several days in Manhattan after the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head, became public this week.