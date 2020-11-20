NYPD: 2 men found shot dead inside car in Queens

article

The NYPD is investigating after a shooting in Queens left two men dead.

According to authorities, at roughly 11:45 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a car crash on International Airport Center Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

When officers arrived, they found two 26-year-old men inside a car with gunshot wounds to their chest.

A 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were also found with minor injuries.

The two men were taken to Jamaica Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

Advertisement