NYPD: 2 Manhattan boys missing in Brooklyn have been found

UPDATE: The two boys from Manhattan who went missing in Brooklyn Thursday morning have been found "in good condition," according to the NYPD.

ORIGINAL REPORT: The New York Police Department is looking for two boys who went missing in Brooklyn.

Treston Dixon, 12, and Lazir Dixon, 9, were last seen on Prospect Place and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights on Thursday morning.

The NYPD described Dixon as 5 feet 5 inches and wearing a gray jacket while Dixon is 4 feet 8 inches and wearing a navy-blue jacket and a red hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could help police, you can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).

