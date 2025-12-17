List of parties, champagne toasts, rooftops for NYE in NYC

article

The Brief New York City venues are rolling out premium open bars, rooftop views and late night parties across Gramercy, Midtown, Hell’s Kitchen and the Lower East Side for New Year’s Eve 2026. The Freehand Hotel anchors multiple major celebrations, including Georgia Room, Bar Calico and the skyline-facing Broken Shaker Rooftop. Additional hotspots such as So and So’s, Public New York, Rosevale Cocktail Room and Felix Bar offer options ranging from prix fixe dinners to DJ driven parties at a wide range of price points.



New York City is preparing for one of its most crowded New Year’s Eve lineups yet, with hotels, rooftops and cocktail lounges rolling out premium open bars, skyline views and late night dance floors for the countdown to 2026.

A view of the Times Square New Year's Eve ball during a media tour in Times Square in New York City, on November 24, 2025. The Times Square ball will be dropped as part of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31. The brand-new ball is the ninth it Expand

Freehand Hotel

In Gramercy, the Freehand Hotel is offering multiple ways to celebrate in one building. Georgia Room and Bar Calico will host a combined event that pairs nightclub glamour with a quieter cocktail lounge setting. Guests can expect a four-hour premium open bar, an hour of passed hors d’oeuvres and a midnight champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., with tickets starting at $109 at 23 Lexington Ave.

Broken Shaker Rooftop

Eighteen floors above, Broken Shaker Rooftop is turning its wraparound skyline views into the centerpiece. The award-winning bar will offer a four-hour open bar, passed bites and DJ sets from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tickets start at $119 at 23 Lexington Ave., 18th floor.

So and So's Neighborhood Piano Bar

In Hell’s Kitchen, So and So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar is giving revelers a choice between a prix fixe dinner and a late night party. Tansy’s Polite Society includes a three-course dinner, premium cocktails, a burlesque performance and access through 2 a.m. for $350 per person before tax. The So and So’s After Party features DJ OMGPRKR, a premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and an electric midnight moment for $175 before tax.

The Roof at Public Hotel

Public New York on the Lower East Side is doubling its celebrations with events at The Roof and Artspace. At The Roof, guests can take in panoramic views and fireworks during a four-hour premium open bar from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. A champagne toast is included, with DJs Gabriel Liberty and Prince Terrence scheduled to play through midnight. At Artspace, Mirari New Year’s Eve brings a house music-driven party with an open bar from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a midnight countdown under the venue’s mirrored ceiling.

Rosevale Cocktail Room

In Midtown, Rosevale Cocktail Room at the Civilian Hotel blends Broadway flair with New Year’s Eve nightlife. The venue will serve a four-hour premium open bar, 90 minutes of hors d’oeuvres and a midnight toast from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., with tickets starting at $129 at 305 W. 48th St.

Hotel Hugo

Downtown, Felix Bar at Hotel Hugo offers a more affordable option in Soho with a full bar available all night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets begin at $39 at 525 Greenwich St.

Across the city, venues are promising everything from rooftop fireworks views to open-air parties and all-night DJ sets. With options ranging from dinner-focused celebrations to high-energy dance floors, New Yorkers have no shortage of choices for ringing in 2026.