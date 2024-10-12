NYC's Rockefeller Center rink opens this weekend: What to know

Ready to hit the ice? Rockefeller Center’s iconic skating rink is set to open this Saturday, marking the start of the holiday season in New York City.

Located between 49th and 50th streets, just off Fifth Avenue, the famous rink is opening earlier this year, perfect for those eager to embrace the winter magic.

Tickets for 60-minute skate sessions start at $21 for ages 6 and up, and $11 for ages 5 and under (skate rentals not included).

FILE-A view of the Rockefeller Plaza ice skating rink with the annual Christmas tree on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Patrons are allowed to bring their own skates as long as they aren't speed skates.

Whether you're a seasoned skater or just in it for the fun, Rockefeller Center’s rink is the ultimate spot to celebrate the season.

Tickets are available on Rockefeller Center's website.