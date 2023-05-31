NYC's Animal Care Centers encouraging adoptions of big dogs

There's not a lot of space left in New York City, and as a result, big dogs can get a bad rap as pets. But that's not necessarily true, and one local animal shelter is pushing people to try going bigger.

This May, Animal Care Centers of New York are dropping their adoption fee for dogs over 40 pounds to just $5 on Wednesdays.

The fees could normally cost up to $250, creating the perfect deal at the perfect time for some people looking for a new pet.

"I love it, it's beautiful, it's something that my kids love," one new pet owner told FOX 5 New York. "They always wanted a husky."

The deal was supposed to end on May 31, but a spokesperson with the shelter said that, due to the promotion's success, it may go on through the summer, so if you're looking to bring a big furry friend into your life, Wednesdays are the day.

For more information on the promotion and what dogs are available, visit www.nycac.org