NYC's 34th Street Busway project paused by Trump administration

The Brief The 34th Street Busway project in Midtown is currently on hold. Federal Highway Administration raised concerns about traffic and emergency response. NYC DOT is confident the design complies with federal laws.



The 34th Street Busway project in Midtown has hit a roadblock as federal highway officials have raised concerns, prompting the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) to pause the project.

Federal concerns halt progress

The Federal Highway Administration has requested the city to halt all work on the project. Officials are concerned the redesign might restrict large delivery trucks and slow down emergency response times. The 34th Street Busway was planned to span 1.1 miles in both directions between Ninth Avenue and Third Avenue, aiming to increase bus speeds and reliability for the M34/M34A routes by reducing vehicle traffic.

What we know:

The project would allow only buses, trucks, Access-A-Ride vans, and emergency vehicles between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Passenger vehicles could pick up and drop off but would be restricted from driving along the busway.

The backstory:

Charlie Baker from Transportation Alternatives highlighted that buses on 34th Street currently average just 5.5 miles per hour for 28,000 daily riders. The M34 is the third-slowest bus in New York City, with a single crosstown trip taking around 22 minutes. The busway aims to address these issues.

Local perspective:

A bus rider expressed that while the route is busy, making it easier for buses would be beneficial, though it might be challenging for drivers.

City's response and federal stance

NYC DOT stated that the majority of Midtown commuters use transit and deserve fast, reliable buses. They believe the redesign complies with federal laws and are willing to work with the federal government to move the project forward.

Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster expressed satisfaction that New York officials agreed to pause the project and discuss its impact on traffic flow through a key corridor on the National Highway System.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the city and federal officials will reach an agreement to resume the project.