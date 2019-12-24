NYCHA tenants living with no gas this Christmas

Hundreds of tenants who live at the Samuel Gompers Houses in the Lower East Side have been living without gas since September.

Many had hoped that by the holiday season they would be able to cook a meal, but without gas they are changing their Christmas plans.

“They gave us one burner that we could use in the meantime, but really I’ve just been going to my family’s house,” said Laurie Montalvo, a tenant at the Gompers Houses.

Gas at the Gompers Houses was turned off to all 474 apartments on September 29 due to a gas leak. The night before Thanksgiving, NYCHA sent over meals and a hot plate to each apartment, which many residents say isn't enough to cook a holiday dinner with.

While some tenants were able to change their holiday plans, they say they worry about their neighbors who might not have a place to go.

“I am okay because I have family, but there are a lot of seniors that are living completely alone here,” said Maria Tejada.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, NYCHA said: “The gas service restoration process involved multiple partners and steps and we are currently doing the preliminary work necessary to replace the gas pipe and have the building inspected.”

Advertisement