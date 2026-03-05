NYCHA residents say they were left out of Mamdani's ‘rental ripoff’ hearings

The Brief Dozens of NYCHA residents organized meetings to air longstanding complaints about public housing conditions because they claim they were left out of Mayor Mamdani’s "rental ripoff" hearings. The ripoff hearings were created to give renters a platform to tell city leaders about problems such as lack of heat, leaks, mold and other hazardous conditions, and to call out negligent landlords. The mayor’s office said it plans to roll out additional engagement opportunities focused specifically on NYCHA residents. In the meantime, public housing tenants are welcome to RSVP for upcoming hearings.



Some New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents say they have been left out of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s "rental ripoff" hearings.

What we know:

Dozens organized meetings of their own to air longstanding complaints about public housing conditions.

The ripoff hearings were created to give renters a platform to tell city leaders about problems such as lack of heat, leaks, mold and other hazardous conditions, and to call out negligent landlords.

But several NYCHA tenants say they were not directly invited to participate.

NYCHA residents speak out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: A NYCHA sign is displayed on August 04, 2022 in New York.

About 50 people gathered at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club at the Throgs Neck Houses in the Bronx for a meeting organized by residents. Michelle Solomon, who lives at the Castle Hill Houses, described ongoing pest problems in her apartment.

What they're saying:

"I heard from the mayor’s office and they say, well, NYCHA residents [are] not excluded from the conversation, but NYCHA residents [weren't] included in the conversation," Rev. Kevin McCall, founder of the Crisis Action Center said at meeting in the Bronx.

Another resident criticized the mayor’s focus on private landlords.

"The first town hall meetings he decides to host is about landlords, but he forgot to deal with the landlord in his own backyard," McCall said, referring to the city’s oversight of public housing.

UNITED STATES -March 25: A 46yr old woman was pronounced dead on scene after she was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and head inside an apartment at 720 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx on Monday March 25, 2024.

The other side:

A spokesperson for City Hall said the mayor has been clear that no one will be turned away from the hearings.

Still, NYCHA residents say they have been raising concerns about housing conditions for years and want their voices heard.

"Now we have mices and roaches, and they come in from underneath your door. I can’t live like that. They’re all over my clothes," Solomon said.

Other residents said repair requests have gone unresolved for years.

"Most of the tenants have tickets that was made for complaints since 2019, and the repairs still haven’t been made," another tenant said.

Residents argue that conditions in public housing are among the worst in the city and say they want a seat at the table as the administration addresses housing issues.

Mamdani's response

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

The mayor’s office said it plans to roll out additional engagement opportunities focused specifically on NYCHA residents. In the meantime, public housing tenants are welcome to RSVP for upcoming hearings.

What's next:

Organizers of the Bronx meeting said they plan to hold similar gatherings in every borough to collect concerns from NYCHA tenants.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Harlem.