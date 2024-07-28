NYCHA residents in Bed-Stuy face gas outage until October after months of service issues

NYCHA residents in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn are expected to be without gas until October after dealing with months of service issues.

NYCHA says the interruptions at 433 Lafayette started on April 8 and are affecting 156 apartments.

Crews are currently working to get things back up and running.

In a statement to FOX 5, NYCHA said:

"Gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety and involve multiple partners and steps, including shutting off service, making necessary repairs, inspections, and coordinating with the service vendors, in order to safely restore service as quickly as possible."

