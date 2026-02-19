Mamdani reverses Adams decision to add 5k officers to NYPD

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reverses an Adams administration move to add 5,000 officers to the NYPD. Mamdani lowered the city's cap of NYPD officers back down to 35,000; the force currently touts about 34,000 officers. The NYPD's $6.4 billion budget remained mostly untouched by the mayor, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reverses an Adams administration move to add 5,000 officers to the NYPD.

Mamdani's budget plan for NYPD

What we know:

The NYPD's $6.4 billion budget remained mostly untouched by the mayor, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

However, Mamdani made the decision to reverse a move made by former Mayor Eric Adams that would have added 5,000 additional officers to the police force.

The current mayor lowered the cap back down to 35,000 NYPD officers; the force currently touts about 34,000 officers.

"For too long, the city has added additional responsibilities on to the NYPD," Mamdani said in response to his plans for potentially boosting enrollment.

NYC preliminary budget unveiled

Local perspective:

Mamdani unveiled his first preliminary budget earlier this week, offering New Yorkers a look at how he intends to close the multibillion-dollar deficit.

The mayor is currently proposing raising the city's property tax by 9.5% to close the current budget gap.

It has been over two decades since the last notable increase in New York City property taxes.

"There is one tax the city can raise," Mamdani said during his announcement. "It is a broken property tax system. We do not want to do so."