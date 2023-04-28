NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

Friday

Radio City Music Hall. John Fogerty rocks the stage with his "The Celebration Tour", with hits from his solo career and CCR.

Bono is back at The Beacon Theatre for his book tour "Stories of Surrender." The U2 frontman's show will feature a performance with words, music and some mischief.

WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest kicks off at Prudential Center in Newark, with performances by the Pretty Reckless, Beartooth, Breaking Benjamin and more.

Saturday

Prudential Center, BTS's Suga takes his first-ever solo international tour to New Jersey.

Sunday

1:30 p.m., celebrate Greek culture at the 2023 Greek Independence Day Parade. It steps off along 5th Ave from 64th to 79th streets.