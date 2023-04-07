NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

It will be a busy weekend in the Tri-State area with comedy shows and classic concerts.

Jay Leno is cruisin' through Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday for a performance to reopen the newly restored BergenPAC.

The late night legend spoke with FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer from his garage to chat about his upcoming standup show:

"I like performing live… I’d rather do 100 shows around the country than like one Netflix special," Leno said. "I don’t quite get that. I like interacting with the audiences."

He continued: "Hopefully we’re getting back to that. For the last decade or so it’s just email or Twitter and you don’t really talk to people. I just like the idea of interacting with people. And it’s fun to be in a room where people are laughing an enjoying a show, whether it’s a Broadway show, or a play, concert. I just think when people gather – it makes for a more fun evening."

And now to another legendary comic in our area: On Saturday night, Jerry Seinfeld will perform his record-breaking 100th residency stand up show at The Beacon Theatre.

FILE - Jerry Seinfeld performs during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Yard on Nov. 10, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer)

On Friday night at Prudential Center, The Eagles bring the Hotel California Tour 2023 to New Jersey.

Then, on Sunday and Tuesday, "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen brings the E Street Band to UBS Arena on Long Island.