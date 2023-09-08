NYC weekend events: Things to do across the tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Latin superstar Karol G brings her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to MetLife Stadium after becoming the first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album.
Karol G performs during the Mañana Será Bonito Tour at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)
- After 52 years touring, the Eagles Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan takes over Madison Square Garden!
Members of the American soft-rock ensemble The Eagles sit on chairs as they perform on the television show 'Don Kirschner's Rock Concert,' 1979. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)
Saturday
- Eight-time Grammy winner, Beck, and French pop group, Phoenix, keep the guitars strumming on stage at Madison Square Garden.
- Gunna brings the Gift Tour live from New York to Barlcays Center!
Gunna performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
- On Long Island, Aerosmith gives fans sweet emotion as they celebrate the Peace Out Farewell Tour with the Black Crowes.
Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)
Sunday
- The piano man performs his 140th show at Madison Square Garden, with only 10 performances left until his 150th and final show at the world's most famous arena.
Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)