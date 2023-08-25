Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

NYC weekend events: Aug. 25-27

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer has the full list.

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • In Brooklyn, Chicago’s Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his breakout album "Acid Rap" at Barclays Center.
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Chance the Rapper performs on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 30, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper performs on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Friday/Saturday

  • Dave Chappelle takes over Madison Square Garden!
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Dave Chappelle addresses guests during a screening for "Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on February 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The documentary, produced by American comedian and recent Grammy award-winner Dave Chappelle, is produced and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory). The independent film chronicles Chappelles response to the murder of George Floyd and his effort to provide his rural community with economic and comedic relief during the global pandemic. Chappelle and Bognar were on hand to discuss the film and pay tribute to Reichert who recently died after a four-year battle with cancer. Chappelle, who is touring Australia on an eight city arena tour, set the record for the highest amount of tickets sold at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images for Pilot Boy)

Dave Chappelle addresses guests during a screening for "Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images for Pilot Boy)

Friday/Saturday/Monday/Tuesday

  • Rocker Jackson Browne is fueling up for four nights at the Beacon Theatre!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Jackson Browne at Vibrato Grill Jazz on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JFA)

Jackson Browne at Vibrato Grill Jazz. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JFA)

Saturday

  • Saturday at UBS Arena on Long Island, it’s the Krazy KPop Super Concert featuring some of the biggest K-Pop names, such as Cravity and Shownu X Hyungwon from Monsta X.
  • In Queens, get on the court for Arthur Ashe Kids' Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment and special appearances from tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff!

Novak Djokovic leaves after playing at a pop-up tennis court during a US Open tennis event at Times Square. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday/Sunday 

  • At Dragonfest, the first and largest outdoor Chinese food and cultural festival. Indulge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Broadway between 12th and 13th St., and Sunday on 4th Ave. between 12th and 13th St.!