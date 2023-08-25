NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- In Brooklyn, Chicago’s Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his breakout album "Acid Rap" at Barclays Center.
Chance the Rapper performs on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Friday/Saturday
- Dave Chappelle takes over Madison Square Garden!
Dave Chappelle addresses guests during a screening for "Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images for Pilot Boy)
Friday/Saturday/Monday/Tuesday
- Rocker Jackson Browne is fueling up for four nights at the Beacon Theatre!
Jackson Browne at Vibrato Grill Jazz. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JFA)
Saturday
- Saturday at UBS Arena on Long Island, it’s the Krazy KPop Super Concert featuring some of the biggest K-Pop names, such as Cravity and Shownu X Hyungwon from Monsta X.
- In Queens, get on the court for Arthur Ashe Kids' Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment and special appearances from tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff!
Novak Djokovic leaves after playing at a pop-up tennis court during a US Open tennis event at Times Square. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Saturday/Sunday
- At Dragonfest, the first and largest outdoor Chinese food and cultural festival. Indulge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Broadway between 12th and 13th St., and Sunday on 4th Ave. between 12th and 13th St.!