Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

This weekend is all about celebrating the Lunar New Year in New York City.

On Saturday, Queens Center will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy cultural performances and a new mural on showcase in collaboration with the Queens Museum.

The revelry continues in lower Manhattan at The Seaport . In collaboration with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, Saturday, families can watch a lion dance, experience Chinese calligraphy workshops and more.

Also happening Saturday, the Lunar New Year Festival at The Met ! Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with performances, interactive activities and art workshops.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, the Better Chinatown Society will light hundreds of thousands of firecrackers to welcome the year of the rabbit with a parade , cultural performances and local vendors.