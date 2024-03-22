NYC rain forecast: Flood Watch issued as projected rainfall totals rise

A storm heading to the NYC area this weekend is on track to bring heavy rainfall, leading to the likelihood of flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Total rainfall amounts are trending upwards of 3 inches for parts of Long Island, New York City and Northeast New Jersey.

How much rain are we expecting in NYC?

Rain is forecast to fall Friday evening into the first half of Saturday night, with 3.5 to 4 inches possible for much of the area.

"It's a substantial storm…that's a good soaking all coming in a six to eight hour stretch," FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods says.

Scattered and widespread showers are expected to bring as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas may receive higher amounts, while rain totals may be slightly lower across the interior of the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.

"This one is going to be big," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "It's going to roll up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend. It could be a washout for you on Saturday."

Will flooding be a concern in the NYC area?

There is a threat of flash flooding on Saturday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (NWS)

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of coastal Long Island and New Jersey for a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

The rainy side of this weekend's storm could lead to flooding concerns throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut as atmospheric moisture levels rise to 200-300% above average for this time of year.

The National Weather Service said coastal flooding and beach erosion are a low risk at the moment.

However, there are concerns for a few rivers and streams, especially if there are higher rainfall amounts across Northeast New Jersey and Southern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.

Forecast timeline

Heavy rainfall is expected to develop Friday night with up to eight hours of moderate to heavy rainfall into Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will thicken Friday night as showers move in, bringing in a day of rain for Saturday, according to FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods.

Some lingering flooding of rivers and streams is likely.

"The rain is going to be a quick mover," Van Dillen said. "It should be out by Sunday, but we're going to see some storms."

The setup for a storm in the Northeast this weekend. (FOX Weather)

Friday

Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then rain is likely. Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 44. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

Morning: Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

Night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy. High near 50.

The storm is expected to push off the East Coast by Sunday, leading to a dry second half of the weekend across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Will NYC see snow?

Snow is in the forecast for parts of the Northeast from late Friday into early Sunday, according to FOX Weather.

Snow will likely miss the New York City area, forecast models show.

In northern New York and New England, total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are expected in the areas under winter weather alerts, with 8-inch or higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.

Chris Oberholtz, with FOX Weather, contributed to this report.