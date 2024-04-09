NYC weather: Enjoy the sun while you can, because a storm is headed our way

Get outside and enjoy the sun!

Temperatures in the 70s will engulf NYC on Tuesday, but the forecast will take a turn later this week when a storm system moves into the region and brings the threat of flooding rain.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The system will impact millions along the East Coast beginning Thursday, and last into the first part of the weekend. Here's what you need to know for the week, including when it will rain in NYC and how much the area will see.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals.(FOX Weather)

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

"Wednesday into Thursday, showers will be possible, possibly some thundershowers, especially as we head into Friday," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Thursday night: Rain. Low around 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then rain likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

"It's about a 3-day stretch of wet weather threats," Woods said.

A few inches of rain is expected to fall across the region, with most areas receiving 1-2 inches through Saturday.

While the rainfall totals aren’t expected to amount to much, the ground is already heavily saturated due to several storm systems that have been pounding the region recently with a lot of precipitation.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat. (FOX Weather)

Because of the threat of additional rain, there is a threat of flash flooding on Thursday along the East Coast.

FOX Weather's Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.