NYC area under heavy rain, thunderstorm threat Friday with unseasonably warm temps

The Brief Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and dense fog will slow down travel across the Tri-State area through midday Friday. Morning temperatures linger near 67 degrees, fueling localized thunderstorms in New York and New Jersey. Storms ease this afternoon, but chances of rain linger through Saturday.



Commuters across the Tri-State area are waking up to tropical-like humidity, dense fog, and bands of heavy thunderstorms this morning as a sluggish cold front stalls over the region.

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Friday NYC weather forecast

Big picture view:

Despite winter being just 45 days away, Friday morning's conditions feel far more like Puerto Rico than typical November weather in New York. Early temperatures have hovered at an unseasonably mild 67 degrees, fueled by persistent southwest winds pumping in heavy subtropical moisture.

While forecast models showed a temporary morning lull in rainfall across New York City and its surrounding area, storms intensified to the south and west in New Jersey. Clusters over Central and South Jersey were pushing northeast clocked at 25-30 mph, producing frequent lightning, localized torrential downpours and gusty winds.

Rain lingers through Saturday

Local perspective:

The combination of lingering moisture and approaching low pressure will squeeze out widespread heavy showers during peak Friday commuting times, causing driving conditions to worsen through midday, FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. with visibility plummeting to a quarter of a mile in northwestern parts of the Tri-State. A Level 2 of 4 flash flood threat is in place Friday for eastern Long Island, according to FOX Weather.

Downpours are expected to ease into a lighter, more scattered pattern by this afternoon. A lingering low pressure system will keep damp, unsettled weather around the region into at least Saturday, with the forecast possibly clearing out Sunday.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Friday's storm activity adds to totals recorded across the region over the last 24 hours. Newark has seen just under two-thirds of an inch, while East Hampton recorded roughly one-third of an inch, and Central Park saw about 0.2 inches.