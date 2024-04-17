NYC weather alert: Brace for rainy days, cooler temps ahead l Forecast

Warm temps finally arrived in NYC, but not for long. Mother Nature has other plans.

A series of cold fronts are expected to keep the region cool for an extended stretch of days. Showers are expected to fall in parts of the region on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and again next week.

"Looks like just a stretch of that gray sky and wet weather situation we can't get rid of it for a while," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

A look at the rain forecast in the Northeast through Sunday, April 21, 2024. (FOX Weather)

On the temperature front, the 60s, 70s and 80s experienced on Monday and Tuesday will be a distant memory, as temperatures will drop back to near or below average starting Thursday.

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A look at the future radar and clouds in the Northeast for the time shown at the upper left. (FOX Weather)

Tonight: Showers. Steady temperature around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 48 by noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

It's been a wet start to April in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Friday: A 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 50.

Friday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Here's a look at your day planner for the next three days in some major Northeast cities. (FOX Weather)

"Showers are in that forecast until we get until sometime around Sunday before we see a fully dry day," Woods said.

Widespread warmth will remain on hold until the last few days of the month.

FOX Weather's Chris Oberholtz helped contribute to this report.