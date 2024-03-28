NYC weather: When will the rain stop?

Rain is expected to fall into the evening hours for most of the NYC area, mainly soaking eastern portions of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: RAIN TIMELINE l WEEKEND FORECAST

"Long Island, you're going to see the heavier stuff from this point forward, same thing for you along the Jersey Shore," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's storm, including when the wet weather will end and what's next for the weekend.

Today: Periods of rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

"The showers will probably stick around at least until this evening and then starts to clear out for you later tonight," Woods said.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Soggy start to 2024

Many cities along the East Coast, including New York City, are already experiencing one of their five wettest years to date, and Thursday’s rain is only going to add to their rain totals.

This graphic shows the year-to-date rainfall totals for cities on the East Coast. (FOX Weather)

"Some of the areas where we’ve had the majority of the rain, which would be really north (New Jersey) and into parts of New York, those areas are not going to get hit as hard today," Merwin continued. "But there’s a big drop off here."

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday: A 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Steven Yablonski, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.