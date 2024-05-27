NYC weather alert: Severe storms possible on Memorial Day l Forecast

Following a sunny Memorial Day weekend across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Monday is expected to be very wet in NYC.

Severe weather, including storms, heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and hail, are all possible throughout the day on Monday, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.

"For those folks who are enjoying the holiday weekend, a long holiday weekend, and want to have some more outdoor time, it looks like it's about to expire unfortunately," Woods said.

Today's weather: Memorial Day forecast

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m. Temperatures rising to around 70 by 10 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

NYC weather radar