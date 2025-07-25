'The Watch King' details brazen robbery outside Queens home: ‘Whole body now in shock’

The Brief Caught on camera. Moshe Haimoff, also known as "The Watch King", was robbed in broad daylight outside his home. The suspects took hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry off him, police said. Haimoff believes he was specifically targeted because it's known he has access to luxury goods.



"The Watch King", a man who deals with luxury watches and has over half a million followers on Instagram, was robbed on Thursday in broad daylight outside his Queens home – and it was all caught on camera.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows 39-year-old Moshe Haimoff heading home around 10 a.m. when a man dressed in what appears to be a fluorescent construction vest is seen running up behind him.

Video then shows Haimoff running into his yard when another man dressed the same way comes sprinting to help the other suspect. Haimoff is seen falling to the ground; the pair then took off running.

According to police, the suspects took hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry off him. Haimoff says there was a third man behind the wheel of the getaway car – he says he also knew what was happening as soon as they took out a weapon.

'I already knew that, like, I'm getting robbed'

What they're saying:

"I turn around, there's a taser, the gun, like, and I already knew that, like, I'm getting robbed," Haimoff said. "So he tased me, one hit the leg, one missed, hit my belt. So, I feel my whole body now in shock. They said give me everything, give me everything and I said, ‘why you guys like, like what are we doing?’ They said shut up, give me everything. So, they ripped the chain off my neck. They took the watch on my left hand. They took three bracelets from my right hand."

'Slap on the wrist'

Dig deeper:

Haimoff believes he was specifically targeted because it's known he has access to luxury goods. He still hopes police can catch the suspects, saying there are serial numbers on the jewelry and all of that goes into a system.

"They get a slap on the wrist, they go into jail, they come up next day and do it again." — Moshe Haimoff

If the suspects try to sell them, usually business owners will run the serial numbers just to check the ownership and authenticity. Haimoff believes people will hopefully do the right thing – alert police and insurance companies when they find the bracelets, necklace and watch belonged to him. But even then, he says, justice could be limited.

"Police are trying whatever they can do, but what's the punishment for them?" Haimoff said. "Nothing. There's no repercussions, right? They get a slap on the wrist, they go into jail, they come up next day and do it again."

What's next:

Haimoff says the most upsetting part is the robbery really terrorized the community, and it broke his sense of safety. He says he's going to start amping up his personal security.