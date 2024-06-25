NYC apartment fire leaves 2 dead, several injured

Two people were killed, and several others injured – including three firefighters – following a fire at a NYC apartment building in Washington Heights, FDNY officials said.

Firefighters arrived around 1:44 a.m. at the six-story apartment building located on West 178th Street, between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue.

According to officials, the fire spread to an adjoining apartment and to an apartment on the floor below. It also extended into the space between the top floor and the roof.

"The fire operation included extension into the cockloft, the space between the top floor ceiling and the roof," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Malcolm Moore said. "They got into an adjoining apartment and eventually spread down to an apartment on the fifth floor."

The two victims were located on the top floor. The FDNY says the woman was 77, and the man 74. They were both pronounced dead at a hospital.

Six others were injured, including three civilians and three firefighters. In total, about 135 firefighters responded to the fire that grew to three alarms.

The rental building is home to 42 units and hundreds of residents who are now at least temporarily displaced.