NYC Veterans Day Parade 2022

The 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place Friday in New York City.

It is the nation’s largest commemoration of service to thank veterans from every era and branch of service.



The U.S. Coast Guard is this year’s featured military service at the parade. It has close ties to NYC because it protects all the waterways that surround the island of Manhattan and throughout the 5 boroughs.

The Coast Guard spearheaded the 9/11 boat evacuation which was the largest boat evacuation in mankind’s history, evacuating 500,000 people in 9 hours.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Vince M. Patton III, the Eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, and the first African-American to hold the position. Patton spent over 30 years in uniform and continues to serve our military members, veterans, and young people.

Up to 25,000 marchers from across America, including veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets, and nearly 300 marching bands, and vehicles will take part in the parade.

Hundreds of motorcycles will lead out the parade and, weather permitting, the festivities will include a US Coast Guard helicopter flyover at the start of the parade.

Veterans Day Parade Route

The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. at 26th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. It will travel north to 5th Ave. and 45th St. The parade is expected to last until around 4 p.m.