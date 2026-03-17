Ulta on Upper East Side sued after allegedly refusing service to 2 black patrons

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The Brief An Ulta in the Upper East Side is being sued for racial discrimination after employees allegedly told black patrons they weren't "comfortable" styling their hair. Lauren Smith and her 7-year-old daughter were turned away from the salon despite having scheduled hair appointments. The legal document states that both Smith and her daughter were wearing hats that "fully concealed their hair" when they were refused service.



An Ulta in the Upper East Side is being sued for racial discrimination after employees allegedly told black patrons they weren't "comfortable" styling their hair.

Alleged race-based discrimination

What we know:

According to a complaint filed against the Ulta on 86th Street, Lauren Smith and her 7-year-old daughter were turned away from the salon despite having scheduled hair appointments.

Online pickup orders inside an Ulta Beauty store in the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Ulta Beauty Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 30. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Imag Expand

The assigned stylist allegedly said she was "not comfortable" styling their "type or texture" of hair. The store manager reportedly allowed the stylist to refuse the two.

The legal document states that both Smith and her daughter were wearing hats that "fully concealed their hair" when they were refused service.

Dig deeper:

The New York State Human Rights Law prohibits discrimination based on "specific protected classes."

Also, New York's cosmetology licensing laws require hair stylists to be able to provide their service to people of all hair types.