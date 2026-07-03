WATCH: Times Square ball drops for July 4th, America250 celebration
NEW YORK CITY - The Times Square ball is set to drop eight times in New York City this July 4 weekend, marking midnight in every U.S. time zone.
How to watch the Times Square ball drops
FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of the eight Times Square ball drops beginning at 9:30 a.m. until it ends, at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.
America250 and One Times Square announced plans back in April for a nationwide Independence Day broadcast event that will feature multiple Times Square Ball drops across U.S. time zones, marking a first-of-its-kind expansion of the traditional New Year’s Eve-style countdown.
What time are the balls dropping in Times Square?
Timeline:
The "Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show," scheduled for July 3, will include eight separate ball drops timed to midnight in each American time zone, beginning in Guam and ending in American Samoa. Here's the full timeline:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: The One Times Square billboards and '2026' numerals display an American flag, as the ball displays "250" and fireworks explode and confetti falls on New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 1, 2026 in New York City.
- July 3 - 10 a.m. ET: Guam ball drop
- July 3 - 11:59 p.m. ET: Eastern Time ball drop
- July 4 - 1 a.m. ET: Central Time ball drop
- July 4 - 2 a.m. ET: Mountain Time ball drop
- July 4 - 3 a.m. ET: Pacific Time ball drop
- July 4 - 4 a.m. ET: Alaska time ball drop
- July 4 - 6 a.m. ET: Hawaii time ball drop
- July 4 - 7 a.m. ET: Samoa time ball drop
Organizers say the rolling sequence is designed to create a nearly 24-hour, coast-to-coast celebration tied to the country’s 250th anniversary. They describe the staggered countdown as a way to connect celebrations across different regions in real time.
What to know about tickets
In-person viewing in Times Square will not be open to the general public. Officials say the event is a limited, ticketed experience inside One Times Square.