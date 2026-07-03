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Live Now

WATCH: Times Square ball drops for July 4th, America250 celebration

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 3, 2026 9:37 AM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 9:37 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The Times Square ball will drop eight times, beginning Friday morning and ending Saturday morning, marking midnight across every U.S. time zone from Guam to American Samoa in a first-of-its-kind nationwide countdown.
    • The rolling series of ball drops will be broadcast from One Times Square as part of the "Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show," creating a nearly 24-hour celebration tied to America’s 250th anniversary.
    • The event will launch a broader "Giving 4th" initiative aimed at encouraging charitable donations and establishing July 4 as an annual national day of giving.

NEW YORK CITY - The Times Square ball is set to drop eight times in New York City this July 4 weekend, marking midnight in every U.S. time zone.

JUMP TO: TIMELINE | TICKETS

How to watch the Times Square ball drops

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of the eight Times Square ball drops beginning at 9:30 a.m. until it ends, at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

America250 and One Times Square announced plans back in April for a nationwide Independence Day broadcast event that will feature multiple Times Square Ball drops across U.S. time zones, marking a first-of-its-kind expansion of the traditional New Year’s Eve-style countdown.

What time are the balls dropping in Times Square?

Timeline:

The "Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show," scheduled for July 3, will include eight separate ball drops timed to midnight in each American time zone, beginning in Guam and ending in American Samoa. Here's the full timeline:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: The One Times Square billboards and '2026' numerals display an American flag, as the ball displays "250" and fireworks explode and confetti falls on New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 1, 2026 in New York City.

Expand
  • July 3 - 10 a.m. ET: Guam ball drop
  • July 3 - 11:59 p.m. ET: Eastern Time ball drop
  • July 4 - 1 a.m. ET: Central Time ball drop
  • July 4 - 2 a.m. ET: Mountain Time ball drop
  • July 4 - 3 a.m. ET: Pacific Time ball drop
  • July 4 - 4 a.m. ET: Alaska time ball drop
  • July 4 - 6 a.m. ET: Hawaii time ball drop
  • July 4 - 7 a.m. ET: Samoa time ball drop

Organizers say the rolling sequence is designed to create a nearly 24-hour, coast-to-coast celebration tied to the country’s 250th anniversary. They describe the staggered countdown as a way to connect celebrations across different regions in real time.

What to know about tickets

In-person viewing in Times Square will not be open to the general public. Officials say the event is a limited, ticketed experience inside One Times Square.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by America250.org.
America 250New York City