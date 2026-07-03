Times Square ball to drop 8 times in New York City: Timeline, other details

The Brief Eight ball drops in Times Square will commemorate America's 250th birthday . Each drop will signify when midnight strikes in each time zone. The ball drop is not a public event, as opposed to the ball drop that takes place on New Year's Eve.



Eight Times Square ball drops beginning on Friday morning to commemorate America's 250th birthday will take place in Times Square.

How to watch the Times Square ball drops

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of the eight Times Square ball drops beginning at 9:30 a.m. until it ends, at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

America250 Times Square ball drop schedule

Timeline:

The ball will drop a total of eight times throughout a 24-hour period, beginning at 10 a.m. Each ball drop will signify when midnight strikes in each time zone:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: The One Times Square billboards and '2026' numerals display an American flag, as the ball displays "250" and fireworks explode and confetti falls on New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 1, 2026 in New York City. Expand

July 3 - 10 a.m. ET: Guam ball drop

July 3 - 11:59 p.m. ET: Eastern Time ball drop

July 4 - 1 a.m. ET: Central Time ball drop

July 4 - 2 a.m. ET: Mountain Time ball drop

July 4 - 3 a.m. ET: Pacific Time ball drop

July 4 - 4 a.m. ET: Alaska time ball drop

July 4 - 6 a.m. ET: Hawaii time ball drop

July 4 - 7 a.m. ET: Samoa time ball drop

Organizers say the rolling sequence is designed to create a nearly 24-hour, coast-to-coast celebration tied to the country’s 250th anniversary. They describe the staggered countdown as a way to connect celebrations across different regions in real time.

Ball drop not available for public viewing

Dig deeper:

The ball drop is not a public event, as opposed to the Times Square ball drop that annually takes place on New Year's Eve.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 1: Red, white and blue confetti falls on revelers during a second ball drop to mark the start of the America250 semiquincentennial celebration year during New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square on January 1, 2026, in New Yo Expand

The event was initially planned to be open to the public, but America250 pivoted to a "limited, ticketed in-person experience."