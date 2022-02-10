NYC supermarkets fight shoplifting wave with extra security

Shoplifting has become all too common across the five boroughs in New York City. According to the NYPD, there has been a 15 percent spike in retail theft over the last two years.

Supermarkets have been some of the hardest-hit stores, and now, Gristedes, one of the largest grocery store chains in the city with 28 locations citywide, has announced that they are beefing up their security in hopes of cracking down on shoplifters.

Store managers say that thieves are stealing a wide variety of items, from laundry detergent to meats and even ice cream.

John Catsimatidis, the Chairman and CEO of Gristedes/D'Agostino's Supermarkets blames bail reform for the increases in crime saying criminals have no fear of getting caught.

The chain says it will be placing security officers at the front entrances of every Gristedes supermarket, many of whom will be retired police officers.

Store managers also say they will be putting less food out and replenishing more often, so whoever wants to steal will have less of a chance of finding the item they came for.

Advertisement