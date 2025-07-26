NYC Summer Streets 2025: What to know

The Brief NYC Summer Streets begins July 25 in Queens and Staten Island. The event will run for the next five consecutive Saturdays in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.



The NYC Summer Streets program is returning to all five boroughs "with more streets than ever before," the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) said.

To celebrate New York City’s 400th anniversary, over 400 blocks of car-free fun, fitness, and live entertainment will be available for people to enjoy.

5 boroughs, 5 Saturdays

For five consecutive Saturdays, the city will ban cars from more than 22 miles of total roadway across the five boroughs.

The designated streets will open up for a variety of recreational activities from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closures begin in Queens and on Staten Island this Saturday.

People can also get a free Citi Bike day pass by using the promo code LYFTSUMMER25 on the Citi Bike App.

NYC Summer Streets schedule

Queens and Staten Island on July 26Vernon Boulevard between 44 Drive and 30 Road (Queens)Forest Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Bard Avenue (Staten Island)

Manhattan on August 2

Manhattan on August 9

Manhattan on August 16Brooklyn Bridge to Broadway and Dyckman Street (All Manhattan dates)

Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 23Grand Concourse between East Tremont and Mosholu Parkway (Bronx)Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue (Brooklyn)

Grand Concourse between East Tremont and Mosholu Parkway (Bronx)

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue (Brooklyn)

The Source: Information for this article was taken from the NYC DOT website.



