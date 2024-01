A Midtown subway station track caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY responded at about 1:18 p.m. to a report of smoke inside a Manhattan train station at 501 5th Avenue near East 42nd Street.

The FDNY responded to a report of smoke inside the Bryant Park station on the 7 line at 1:18 p.m.

Firefighters found a fire on the track and put it out.

The fire is now under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.