Suspect arrested after fatal attack at Brooklyn subway station

The Brief The suspect accused of killing a man at a Brooklyn subway station was arrested, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. Sources tell the New York Post that the attacker pummeled the victim’s face repeatedly and stomped on his head up to 15 times.



The NYPD arrested the suspect accused of killing a man on Tuesday at a subway station in Brooklyn.

What we know:

The attack happened just after 3 p.m. at the Jay Street subway station.

Police found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma around his body. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources tell the New York Post that the attacker pummeled the victim’s face repeatedly and stomped on his head up to 15 times.

What they're saying:

"The individual wanted in connection with this homicide is now in custody," NYPD news said in a post on X. "Thank you to our cops and detectives who worked tirelessly to track and arrest this suspect."

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was pending family notification. The suspect has not been identified.